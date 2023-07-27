Head-To-Head Survey: Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) & American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) and Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Accell Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands -6.29% 1.55% 1.17% Accell Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Accell Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $191.21 million 0.61 -$12.02 million ($0.89) -10.00 Accell Group N/A N/A N/A $0.90 61.20

Analyst Recommendations

Accell Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accell Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for American Outdoor Brands and Accell Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00 Accell Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 43.26%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Accell Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Accell Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats Accell Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

(Get Free Report)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

About Accell Group

(Get Free Report)

Accell Group BV is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. The firm operates through the following segments: Bikes, Parts, and Corporate. It offers products under the brands of Haibike, Winora, Ghost, Batavus, Koga, Lapierre, Raleigh, Sparta, Babboe, and Carqon. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.