Head to Head Survey: Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) and CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI)

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CXApp and Intellinetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CXApp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CXApp N/A N/A $8.35 million N/A N/A Intellinetics $14.02 million 1.23 $20,000.00 $0.03 141.50

CXApp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intellinetics.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

CXApp has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CXApp and Intellinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CXApp 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellinetics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of CXApp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Intellinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 89.1% of CXApp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Intellinetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CXApp and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CXApp N/A 60.06% 33.53% Intellinetics 1.02% 5.92% 2.52%

Summary

CXApp beats Intellinetics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CXApp

(Get Free Report)

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Intellinetics

(Get Free Report)

Intellinetics, Inc. designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. The company's flagship software suite includes IntelliCloud platform that comprises image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services; ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair services, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services. Intellinetics, Inc. sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and federal, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.