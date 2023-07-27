Head to Head Survey: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) vs. Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and Johnson & Johnson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onconova Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Johnson & Johnson 0 8 4 0 2.33

Onconova Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 989.11%. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus target price of $171.60, indicating a potential downside of 0.65%. Given Onconova Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Onconova Therapeutics is more favorable than Johnson & Johnson.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onconova Therapeutics $230,000.00 92.13 -$18.96 million ($0.99) -1.02 Johnson & Johnson $94.94 billion 4.73 $17.94 billion $4.94 34.96

This table compares Onconova Therapeutics and Johnson & Johnson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Johnson & Johnson has higher revenue and earnings than Onconova Therapeutics. Onconova Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson & Johnson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Onconova Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson & Johnson has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Johnson & Johnson shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Onconova Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Johnson & Johnson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Onconova Therapeutics and Johnson & Johnson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onconova Therapeutics -9,122.57% -67.03% -49.59% Johnson & Johnson 13.35% 37.01% 14.73%

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Onconova Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer. The company also conducting a Phase II investigator-initiated study with rigosertib monotherapy in patients with advanced/metastatic squamous cell carcinoma associated with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. It has a license and collaboration agreement with HanX Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development, registration, and commercialization of narazaciclib in China. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products. This segment also offers STAYFREE and CAREFREE sanitary pads; o.b. tampons; adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand; and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. It serves general public, retail outlets, and distributors. The company's Pharmaceutical segment provides products for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; HIV/AIDS infectious diseases; mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary arterial hypertension. This segment serves retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals directly for prescription use. Its MedTech segment offers electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular diseases; neurovascular care products to treat hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke; orthopaedics products in support of hips, knees, trauma, spine, sports, and other; advanced and general surgery solutions that focus on breast aesthetics, ear, nose, and throat procedures; and contact lenses and ophthalmic technologies related to cataract and laser refractive surgery under the ACUVUE brand. This segment serves wholesalers, hospitals, and retailers. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1886 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

