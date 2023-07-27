Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Hits $4.82 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.82 or 0.00016354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $176.23 million and $7,358.57 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017329 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014390 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,500.83 or 1.00016737 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.83210534 USD and is up 11.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,200.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.