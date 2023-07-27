HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DINO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.