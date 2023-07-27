Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

Shares of HIFS stock traded up $12.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,384. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $173.51 and a fifty-two week high of $324.16. The firm has a market cap of $479.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIFS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

