HomeStreet (HMST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect HomeStreet to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Stock Performance

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $182.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29.

Insider Transactions at HomeStreet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $133,513.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,903.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,513.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 237,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,903.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 38,017 shares of company stock valued at $240,703 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 367,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,516 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in HomeStreet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 957,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. Wedbush cut shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About HomeStreet

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.