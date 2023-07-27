HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.75% of HomeStreet worth $16,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Insider Transactions at HomeStreet

In related news, Director Erik D. Hand acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,314.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $133,513.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 237,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,903.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik D. Hand purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,314.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,017 shares of company stock valued at $240,703 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

HMST opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $182.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.