Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given New $11.75 Price Target at Compass Point

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Compass Point from $11.25 to $11.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HRZN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Horizon Technology Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Horizon Technology Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.29.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $374.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 114,377 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 250,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

