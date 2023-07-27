HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 34.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.00.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total value of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,024 shares in the company, valued at $20,913,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,263. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $548.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $518.39 and its 200-day moving average is $433.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $571.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.