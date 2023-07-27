Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HBAN. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,631,635,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

