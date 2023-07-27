Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hydro One in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter.
Hydro One Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$37.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.68. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$30.87 and a 1 year high of C$40.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Hydro One Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.
