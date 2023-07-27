Ian Barkshire Purchases 1,443 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Barkshire purchased 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.11) per share, for a total transaction of £36,132.72 ($46,329.94).
Oxford Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,455 ($31.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,505.00, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,674.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,563.49. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,686 ($21.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.99).
Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Instruments
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.