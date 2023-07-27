Ian Barkshire Purchases 1,443 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Ian Barkshire purchased 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.11) per share, for a total transaction of £36,132.72 ($46,329.94).

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 2,455 ($31.48) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,505.00, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,674.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,563.49. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,686 ($21.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.99).

Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 14.90 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Oxford Instruments

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXIG shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,720 ($34.88) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.49) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.75) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($39.75) to GBX 3,000 ($38.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,414 ($30.95).

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

