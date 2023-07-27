Ian Cheshire Buys 14,840 Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Ian Cheshire acquired 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 669 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £99,279.60 ($127,297.86).

LAND opened at GBX 660 ($8.46) on Thursday. Land Securities Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 459.30 ($5.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.40 ($9.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03. The company has a market cap of £4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -776.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 604.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 641.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,642.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.30) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.98) to GBX 725 ($9.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.72) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

