Ian Cheshire Buys 14,840 Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Ian Cheshire acquired 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 669 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £99,279.60 ($127,297.86).
Land Securities Group Stock Performance
LAND opened at GBX 660 ($8.46) on Thursday. Land Securities Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 459.30 ($5.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.40 ($9.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03. The company has a market cap of £4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -776.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 604.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 641.47.
Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,642.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Land Securities Group Company Profile
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Land Securities Group
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.