iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Up 123.4% in July

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 123.4% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Performance

ITHUF stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

