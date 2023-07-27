IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEX by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IDEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

IDEX stock opened at $211.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $193.64 and a one year high of $246.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

