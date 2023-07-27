Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,893,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $144.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.