Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,710 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 1,152.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

PG&E Stock Down 0.3 %

PCG stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

