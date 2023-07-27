Ieq Capital LLC Buys 191 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after buying an additional 1,631,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRGP stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 758,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,158. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.81%.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

