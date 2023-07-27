Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.15.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JKHY opened at $170.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.74. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.28 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

