Ieq Capital LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.7% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

NYSE JPM opened at $157.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $158.79. The company has a market capitalization of $460.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.83 and its 200-day moving average is $138.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

