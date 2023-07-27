Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,323,000 after acquiring an additional 319,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,041,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,659,000 after acquiring an additional 480,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Invesco Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,248,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,852,267. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. Invesco’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

