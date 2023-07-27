Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 701,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 385.9% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $244.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.84. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.75.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.