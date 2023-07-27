Ieq Capital LLC Invests $254,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.47. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.