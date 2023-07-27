Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,065,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,576,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $104.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.07. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.48 and a 52 week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

