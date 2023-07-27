Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,067 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AerCap in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

AerCap Stock Up 0.6 %

AER stock opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $59.44. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

