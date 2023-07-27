Ieq Capital LLC Sells 17,465 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,465 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $83,445,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,174,000 after buying an additional 2,497,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Up 4.1 %

VFC stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.