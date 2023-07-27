Ieq Capital LLC Sells 76 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

BR stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.03. 349,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day moving average is $149.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

