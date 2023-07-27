Ieq Capital LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Amundi acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRRM stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 69.16%. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

