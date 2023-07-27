IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) versus Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Critical Survey

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) and IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Siebert Financial and IG Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siebert Financial 3.89% 4.14% 0.24% IG Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Siebert Financial and IG Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siebert Financial $50.10 million 1.59 -$1.99 million $0.07 35.00 IG Group N/A N/A N/A $0.41 23.31

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IG Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Siebert Financial. IG Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siebert Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

6.9% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of IG Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Siebert Financial and IG Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A IG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Siebert Financial beats IG Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. The company also offers self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of marginable securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers various services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. Further, it offers a Robo-Advisor platform that provides clients with an automated wealth management solution; and various insurance products, such as fixed annuities, personal insurance, property and casualty insurance, natural disaster insurance, and life and disability. The company has 12 branch offices in the United States. Siebert Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Siebert Financial Corp. was formerly a subsidiary of Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, LLC.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options. It also provides exchange-traded derivatives under the tastytrade, an online brokerage and investor education platform; and Spectrum, a multilateral trading facility. In addition, the company offers stock trading services and investment services that include commodities, equities, and fixed-income assets. Further, it provides spread betting, CFD trading, foreign exchange trading, market risk management, data distribution, investment advisory, software development and support, financial, publication, exchange-traded funds trading, and translation services, as well as issues turbo warrants. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

