Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $2.91. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 43,556 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.
