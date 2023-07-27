Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $2.91. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 43,556 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Independence Contract Drilling ( NYSE:ICD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

