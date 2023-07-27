Indivior (LON:INDV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,682.18

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,682.18 ($21.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,891 ($24.25). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 1,882 ($24.13), with a volume of 95,036 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($29.88) price objective on shares of Indivior in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Indivior Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 387.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,682.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,646.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,462.07, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.04.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

