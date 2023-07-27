Innovid’s (CTV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 160.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Innovid Stock Performance
NYSE:CTV opened at $1.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. Innovid has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.
Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovid will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovid by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Innovid
Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.
Receive News & Ratings for Innovid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.