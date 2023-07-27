Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Inogen in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Inogen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.68 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $8.31 on Thursday. Inogen has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $32.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inogen by 273.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 759.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

