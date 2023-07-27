Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.40. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 265,491,443 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 347.49% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.
Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV.
