Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.40. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 265,491,443 shares changing hands.

Inpixon Stock Down 12.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 347.49% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Inpixon

Inpixon Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Inpixon by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Inpixon during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inpixon during the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Inpixon by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 53,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV.

Featured Articles

