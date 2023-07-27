Insider Buying: Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Insider Buys £2,550 in Stock

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Brown purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,550 ($3,269.65).

LON CMH opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12. Chamberlin plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.24.

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

