Insider Buying: Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH) Insider Buys £2,550 in Stock

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) insider Trevor Brown purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £2,550 ($3,269.65).
Chamberlin Price Performance
LON CMH opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12. Chamberlin plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 5.20 ($0.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.24.
About Chamberlin
