Insider Buying: Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Director Acquires $99,871.80 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amy Banse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Amy Banse purchased 165 shares of Lennar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.29 per share, with a total value of $20,012.85.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $127.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Lennar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,067,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,392,000 after purchasing an additional 102,601 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,057,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,362,000 after buying an additional 94,694 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after buying an additional 1,300,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lennar by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,598,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,797,000 after buying an additional 156,691 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

