Insider Buying: Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $77,673.60 in Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 5,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $77,673.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,577,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,111,046.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 18th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 9,149 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $135,771.16.
- On Tuesday, July 11th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 10,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $153,600.00.
- On Friday, July 7th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 8,948 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $135,920.12.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 1,176 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $18,251.52.
- On Monday, June 26th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 16,760 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $275,869.60.
- On Friday, June 23rd, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 73,175 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $1,275,440.25.
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 6,091 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $107,871.61.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 32,124 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $568,916.04.
Nuvectis Pharma Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NVCT stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $18.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nuvectis Pharma
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.
