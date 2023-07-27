Insider Buying: Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $77,673.60 in Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 5,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $77,673.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,577,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,111,046.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 9,149 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $135,771.16.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 10,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $153,600.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 8,948 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $135,920.12.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 1,176 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $18,251.52.

On Monday, June 26th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 16,760 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $275,869.60.

On Friday, June 23rd, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 73,175 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $1,275,440.25.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 6,091 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $107,871.61.

On Thursday, June 15th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 32,124 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $568,916.04.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NVCT stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. Analysts forecast that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

