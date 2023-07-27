Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO Sells $164,300.00 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,586.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agiliti Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $16.78 on Thursday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 185.69, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Agiliti had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 13.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,906,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,411,000 after buying an additional 69,817 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 7.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,403,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after buying an additional 171,850 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Agiliti during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 260.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares during the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

