Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $41,400.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,887.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChargePoint alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $41,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $41,150.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $43,950.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $42,750.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $43,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $44,600.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $44,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $44,250.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $74,900.00.

ChargePoint Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 33.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 48,906 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP grew its position in ChargePoint by 58.5% during the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 189.9% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 85,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 56,199 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.52.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.