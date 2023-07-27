Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Director Sells $55,523.32 in Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) Director Chris A. Rallis sold 6,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $55,523.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,283.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

FENC opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FENC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 206.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

