Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Insider Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Lendino sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $46,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,685.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Lendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jeff Lendino sold 26,147 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $578,371.64.

On Thursday, June 1st, Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $506,815.80.

Jamf Stock Up 0.5 %

JAMF stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.25 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth $713,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile



Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

