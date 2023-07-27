Insider Selling: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) VP Sells $314,928.00 in Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MKC opened at $89.93 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

