Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Sells $175,000.00 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PROS Stock Up 7.9 %

PROS stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.09.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. PROS’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PROS in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PROS by 30.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in PROS during the second quarter valued at $7,787,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in PROS during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

