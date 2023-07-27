Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Sells $190,200.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,893,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pulmonx Stock Up 7.2 %

LUNG stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 102.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 90,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 319,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

