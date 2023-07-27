Insider Selling: Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells $2,025,637.74 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,025,637.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $361,575.33.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Eric Venker sold 201 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $1,979.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,966,895.44.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Eric Venker sold 415 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,087.75.

On Thursday, May 4th, Eric Venker sold 88,838 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $737,355.40.

On Monday, May 8th, Eric Venker sold 61,206 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $546,569.58.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Eric Venker sold 109,074 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $904,223.46.

On Thursday, April 27th, Eric Venker sold 73,514 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $625,604.14.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 1,646.59%. On average, analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 16.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 22.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 47,480 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

