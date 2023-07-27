Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $488,920.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $488,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,112 shares in the company, valued at $11,008,752.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oded Edelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $130,931.24.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth approximately $34,309,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 409,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $21,605,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $17,484,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

