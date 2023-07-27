Insider Selling: Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) CEO Sells $1,537,200.00 in Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sachin Lawande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00.

Visteon Stock Performance

VC stock opened at $155.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.91. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 4.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 28.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Visteon by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VC. StockNews.com began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visteon from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

