IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires £151.20 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott acquired 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($193.87).

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IntegraFin alerts:

On Wednesday, June 21st, Alexander Scott purchased 58 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of GBX 8,642 ($110.81).

On Monday, May 22nd, Alexander Scott acquired 54 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £151.74 ($194.56).

IntegraFin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 265.80 ($3.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £880.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2,203.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 256.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.63. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 204 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 334.85 ($4.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

IntegraFin Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 326.25 ($4.18).

IntegraFin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.