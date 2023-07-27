IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires £151.20 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott acquired 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($193.87).
Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Alexander Scott purchased 58 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of GBX 8,642 ($110.81).
- On Monday, May 22nd, Alexander Scott acquired 54 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £151.74 ($194.56).
IntegraFin Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 265.80 ($3.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £880.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2,203.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 256.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.63. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 204 ($2.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 334.85 ($4.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
IntegraFin Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 326.25 ($4.18).
IntegraFin Company Profile
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IntegraFin
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.