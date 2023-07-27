Integrated Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:IDGXF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Integrated Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:IDGXF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Integrated Diagnostics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IDGXF opened at $0.50 on Monday. Integrated Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.02.
Integrated Diagnostics Company Profile
