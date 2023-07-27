Integrated Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:IDGXF) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Integrated Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:IDGXF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Integrated Diagnostics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IDGXF opened at $0.50 on Monday. Integrated Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.02.

Integrated Diagnostics Company Profile

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 2,000 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, hematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology.

